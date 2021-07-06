Photos: First glimpse of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s wedding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re getting our first glimpse of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

In 2015, ‘The Voice’ coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani filed for divorce from their spouses.

Months after their breakups, rumors began swirling that the Oklahoma-native and the pop rock star were dating.

In November of 2015, a representative for the stars confirmed that they were an item.

After five years of dating, Stefani and Shelton announced that they were engaged.

Shelton made the engagement announcement on Twitter by saying: “Thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Last week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani filed for a marriage license in the Sooner State.

The singers filed for the marriage license in the Johnston County Court Clerk’s Office on June 29.

On Monday, Page Six reported that the couple tied the knot on Saturday at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Now, we’re getting our first glimpse of the wedding from NBC’s The Voice.

Late Monday night, the show shared photos from the wedding on their Facebook page.