OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.

On Oct. 20, the shelter took in 61 animals and recorded 19 adoptions.

Right now, OKC Animal Welfare has 450 dogs in its care and 111 cats. However, there are more than just dogs and cats.

The shelter also says it has goats and chickens in need of loving homes.

  • Blue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brownie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gabriel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jeremiah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Julia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mandy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Olaf Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Queenie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Roxanne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sheldon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sister Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Snowy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Suzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tuttle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Yeti Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maggie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Betsy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chicks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Danny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • DeeDee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Demi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Flower Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Friday Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Puddin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chance Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ducky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fanta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jellyroll Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kermit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lou Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pandora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Piglet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sandy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Smokey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sharky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.