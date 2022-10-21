OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.
On Oct. 20, the shelter took in 61 animals and recorded 19 adoptions.
Right now, OKC Animal Welfare has 450 dogs in its care and 111 cats. However, there are more than just dogs and cats.
The shelter also says it has goats and chickens in need of loving homes.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.