OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have all kinds of adorable animals that are in need of loving homes, not just dogs and cats.

On Oct. 20, the shelter took in 61 animals and recorded 19 adoptions.

Right now, OKC Animal Welfare has 450 dogs in its care and 111 cats. However, there are more than just dogs and cats.

The shelter also says it has goats and chickens in need of loving homes.

Blue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Brownie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cookie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gabriel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jeremiah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Julia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mandy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olaf Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Queenie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Roxanne Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sheldon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sister Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Snowy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Suzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tuttle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Yeti Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maggie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Betsy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chicks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Comet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Danny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

DeeDee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Demi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Duke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Emmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Flower Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Friday Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Goat Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Puddin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chance Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ducky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fanta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jellyroll Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kermit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lou Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pandora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Piglet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sandy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Smokey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sharky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.