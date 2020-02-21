Photos lost in tornado reunited with family

Priceless family photos vanished along with homes after a tornado tore through Garvin County four years ago. But many of those photos are now back with the family.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office noticed an old envelope tucked away in a filing cabinet. Inside? Precious memories that had been picked up during a clean-up. Within hours of posting them on social media, some of those photos are already back home.

"This one here is from 1999,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said.

Memories are scattered across Garvin County after a tornado ripped through in 2016 – baby pictures, school photos, even a trip to Montana.

"This one looks like it came out of a book,” Mullett said.

Moments that were captured in time and are now collecting dust at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office after they were found years ago in the debris.

"We were able to pick up some items that we felt were going to be valuable someday to somebody,” Mullett said.

Valuable to people like Stephanie Hubbard, whose mom was living in Wynnewood and lost absolutely everything that day.

"She barely made it in time to get in the cellar and grab one of her dogs, that was it,” Hubbard said.

The family has been rebuilding ever since, and on Wednesday, pictures Hubbard hadn’t seen in years started appearing on her Facebook.

"I think I was probably in fourth grade, with my horrible hair cut and my big ole Tweetie bird T-shirt,” she said.

Memories Hubbard thought were gone forever.

"A picture of my dad and me putting up an American flag in my front yard,” Hubbard said. "The one with my dad was probably the best one, I mean, I was little. My dad was my hero."

"I didn't help rebuild her house or anything, but I was able to give her back some of her memories,” Mullett said.

The Sheriff’s Office still has more pictures to get home. If you recognized any of the photos seen in the above video, call the Garvin County Sheriff's Office.