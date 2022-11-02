OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some adorable dogs are hoping to find a loving home before the holidays.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.

  • Celyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Freddie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Garey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Giblet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ginny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gregor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ham Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jem Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jinx Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pammy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Zuzu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Right now, volunteers are encouraging Oklahomans to get involved in the “Long Stay Challenge.”

Currently, there are 15 adoptable dogs that have been dreaming of a home since July and August. Volunteers are encouraging people to flash foster the dogs for a day or two to help them get noticed and adopted.

To flash foster, you come to the shelter anytime between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and pick out a ‘Long Stay Challenge’ dog.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.