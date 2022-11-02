OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some adorable dogs are hoping to find a loving home before the holidays.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of adoptable dogs and cats who are in need of a loving home.

Celyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Freddie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Garey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Giblet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ginny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gregor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ham Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jem Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jinx Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pammy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Teddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zuzu Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Right now, volunteers are encouraging Oklahomans to get involved in the “Long Stay Challenge.”

Currently, there are 15 adoptable dogs that have been dreaming of a home since July and August. Volunteers are encouraging people to flash foster the dogs for a day or two to help them get noticed and adopted.

To flash foster, you come to the shelter anytime between 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and pick out a ‘Long Stay Challenge’ dog.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.