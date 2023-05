NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma Thursday night causing extensive damage.

4Warn’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan predicted that around 10 to 15 tornadoes may have touched down in the Sooner State.

Tornado damage reported in Noble, Oklahoma on May 11th, 2023

Severe weather near Noble, Oklahoma. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the corner of Etowah Rd. and Main St. in Noble is going to be turned into a command post to assist residents.