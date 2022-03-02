OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Day three of testimony in a trial challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol included the discovery of a transcription error by Oklahoma Department of Corrections during the state’s most recent execution, and a doctor’s opinion about one inmate’s vomit during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years.

During the third day of testimony in a federal trial that is challenging how Oklahoma executes death row inmates, there were questions over an EKG document from the most recent execution of Gilbert Postelle on February 17.

Gilbert Postelle

The second drug, a paralytic, in Oklahoma’s three-drug cocktail is called Vecuronium Bromide. However, the document labeled the second drug as Rocuronium.

A doctor testifying for the plaintiffs, the attorneys for 26 death row inmates who filed the lawsuit, said both drugs are paralytics. She said because of that, it’s possible the document was labeled incorrectly or the wrong drug was used.

KFOR checked with ODOC. In a statement, Josh Ward, Public Information Manager, said the following:

“The use of the word ‘Rocuronium’ was a transcription error. The transcription error was brought to the agency’s attention shortly after the Gilbert Postelle execution. The agency confirmed, through verification of documents and employees, the drug Vecuronium Bromide was the drug utilized. The drugs utilized were verified by staff members and a pharmacist multiple times prior to the scheduled date of execution, and then again hours prior to the execution.” Josh Ward, Public Information Manager, ODOC

Also during testimony on Wednesday, the inmates’ attorneys showed pictures of John Marion Grant right after his execution last year with vomit stains on his pillow and on the floor below him.

John Grant

Doctors testifying for the state, and ODOC director Scott Crow, have called it regurgitation. A doctor testifying for the plaintiffs said Wednesday that in her opinion, it is vomit based on its appearance and where it fell.

She also told the court she believes all four of the inmates who’ve been executed since Oklahoma resumed executions last year “experienced pain and suffering” because the sedative in the cocktail, the first drug called Midazolam, does not deeply sedate the inmates.

She also believes Oklahoma does not perform sufficient conscious checks before administering the second and third drugs.

The plaintiffs concluded calling witnesses Wednesday afternoon, and the state called their first witness to the stand.

Dr. Joseph Antongnini, disagreeing with the doctors called by the plaintiffs, told the court he believes Midazolam is an effective sedative and successfully induces anesthesia.

Testimony from the state’s witnesses will continue Thursday morning at nine.