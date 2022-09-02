OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you’re looking for with them.

Right now, the shelter is overwhelmed with the number of animals in their care.

On Aug. 31, the shelter recorded 77 intakes and only 16 adoptions.

Officials say there are 466 dogs in their care, meaning they’re at 157% capacity. There are 137 cats in their care, which is 72% capacity.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.