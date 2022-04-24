OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon was delayed by weather but that didn’t dampen spirits.

Thousands of supports, volunteers, and participants took to the streets of Oklahoma City after an hour and-a-half delay.

The #RuntoRemember is done in honor of the 168 lives lost in the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

The race is also hosted in honor of those who survived and to the resilience of the city and state.

Why we run

Our mission is to celebrate life, reach for the future, honor the memories of those who were killed and unite the world in hope. This is not just another marathon. It is a Run to Remember … and a race to show that we can each make a difference and change the world. Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Mission Statement

Live Blog of the Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Al Maeder winner of the male Half Marathon. Image KFOR

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Kristy Coleman female winner of Half Marathon. Image KFOR

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Al Maeder winner of the Half Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon medals. Image Nick Oxford

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. Image Nick Oxford, coverage of the OKC Memorial Marathon

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford

2022 OKC Memorial Marathon. Image Nick Oxford