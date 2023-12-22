OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – No one wants to be in the hospital during the holidays, especially families celebrating their first Christmas together. Of course, that’s where Santa steps in!

Mr. and Mrs. Kringle recently stopped by the Mercy Hospital neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Oklahoma City to bring memorable moments to the parents and caregivers of the tiniest Oklahomans.

Images courtesy Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Mercy officials say the photos were taken by a special group of Mercy co-workers who serve in the NICU and organize these free holiday-themed photo shoots for the families every year.

NICU Staff with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Image courtesy Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

It’s clear to see this amazing hospital staff will be on the nice list for years to come.