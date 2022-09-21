OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 104 animals, which is normally the slowest day of the week.

Only 11 animals were adopted and three were returned to their owners.

  • Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Coco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Eric Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Happy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pearl Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Peacemaker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mickey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Merlin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Leroy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Layla Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lady Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ricky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sophia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Storm Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • T-Bone Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Twinkle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Officials say there are 412 dogs and 185 cats in their care.

The shelter is hosting an adoption fair for cats and kittens on Saturday, Sept. 24 at PetSmart in Midwest City, located at 7177 S.E. 29th St.

Between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can find adoptable cats and kittens.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.