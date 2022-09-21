OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
On Tuesday, the shelter took in 104 animals, which is normally the slowest day of the week.
Only 11 animals were adopted and three were returned to their owners.
Officials say there are 412 dogs and 185 cats in their care.
The shelter is hosting an adoption fair for cats and kittens on Saturday, Sept. 24 at PetSmart in Midwest City, located at 7177 S.E. 29th St.
Between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can find adoptable cats and kittens.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.