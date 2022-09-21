OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 104 animals, which is normally the slowest day of the week.

Only 11 animals were adopted and three were returned to their owners.

Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Clover Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Coco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Emma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Eric Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Happy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pearl Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Peacemaker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mickey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Merlin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Leroy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Layla Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lady Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ricky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sophia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Storm Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

T-Bone Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Twinkle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Officials say there are 412 dogs and 185 cats in their care.

The shelter is hosting an adoption fair for cats and kittens on Saturday, Sept. 24 at PetSmart in Midwest City, located at 7177 S.E. 29th St.

Between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can find adoptable cats and kittens.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.