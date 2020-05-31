Photos: Tear gas fired as protests spread to downtown Oklahoma City

Protests in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As members of the Oklahoma City community turned out to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, officials say they dealt with situations of vandalism and assault.

The protests began at the intersection of N.W. 23rd and Classen Blvd. around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday where protesters blocked traffic.

The protests moved from the intersection to the Plaza District and then ended in downtown Oklahoma City near police headquarters.

Shortly before midnight, officers began firing tear gas into the crowd to disperse the protesters and gave them warnings to go home.