OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may have noticed the sport of pickleball taking over local rec centers or the lives of your friends and family.

While it is popular, it has led to quite a few injuries!

As we’re finding more Oklahomans on pickleball courts, we’re finding more and more in physical therapy.

It’s a sport Suzanne Bodger fell in love with this summer.

“It was the interaction with other people and the competitiveness but it was always just for fun and that’s what we enjoyed most,” Bodger said.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

While some have become hooked on the tennis, badminton and ping-pong hybrid, it’s also led to quite a few injuries.

This pickleball pain is something Bodger recently encountered.

“Going for that winning shot, I jumped up and when I jumped, I fell on my ankle and rolled it and broke it,” she recalled “So it happens easily.”

Bodger has been working with physical therapist Ben Buchanan at Physical Therapy Central in Oklahoma City.

He’s had an increased number of pickleball patients in his office, coming in with injuries ranging from ankle sprains and fractures to elbow overuse.

Buchanan says there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

“We suggest doing an adequate warm-up, stretching, before and after they play and then to work on a strengthening and stretching program while they’re outside of sport to help them be better equipped to play safely,” Buchanan told KFOR.

As for Bodger, she can’t wait to get back on the court and hopes new players will join in as well.

“Definitely but wear the right shoes, get familiar with the sport, slowly get involved and play it regularly before you decide to step it up,” she said.

Physical Therapy Central does free pre-sport assessments of your strength, flexibility and balance to see what you need to work on before playing for injury prevention.