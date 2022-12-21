OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe continues its growth in the Midwest with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe in OKC. Image courtesy Pickleman’s.

The new restaurant is located at 6001 N. May Avenue in Oklahoma City. This makes four Pickleman’s total in the state of Oklahoma. There are Pickleman’s in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond.

“We’re excited to be expanding in Oklahoma. We’re thankful for every piece of the puzzle that moves us forward, our team is strong and our customers are the absolute BEST!” said franchisee Brittany Wills. “This location means a lot to us, not only is it in the heart of a great city – it’s our first drive through in Oklahoma. Allowing us to serve customers in a new and faster way, meeting the needs of families, business workers, the medical community and more.”

According to officials, the new store is decorated with photos from around Oklahoma City. Pickleman’s mascot, Big Dill, is likely to be seen around the cafe or dancing in the drive-thru.

“When customers come back for their favorite sandwiches or salads again and again you feel really good,” said Doug Stritzel, CEO and Founder of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. “When one of our franchise operators keeps opening great locations you know you’ve built a system and a world view of what food and service can achieve. You can’t beat that feeling. Allen and Brittany Wills were Pickleman’s first franchisees starting back in 2009 and we’re so proud of their success and to have them in the family.”

Pickleman’s says they recently became known as the very first national chain in the sandwich business to promise to use only ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ chicken in its food.

For more information, visit Picklemans.com.