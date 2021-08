OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City emergency responders are at Lake Overholser after a pickup went into the lake.

Police officers, firefighters and EMSA paramedics went to the 9000 block of Overholser Drive Thursday night after receiving a report that a red pickup went into the water.

Officials say no victims are in the water, but they are going out on a boat to be sure.

No further information is currently available. This is a developing situation.