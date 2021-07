OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pickup crashed into a building in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, following a collision with another vehicle.

The pickup collided with a minivan near Northwest 39th and Portland.

The pickup slammed into the side of a building upon impact with the minivan.

At least one person was injured in the crash.

Police have not yet provided information on the cause of the collision or the condition of the individuals involved in the crash.