Piedmont extends COVID-19 city emergency through May

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – As some national leaders are discussing how to get the country back to work, one Oklahoma community announced that it has extended its emergency proclamation through May.

On Tuesday, city leaders in Piedmont updated the city’s COVID-19 Declaration and Proclamation.

Under the order, all City of Piedmont facilities, including parks, will remain closed to the public with the exception of individual appointments at city hall.

At the same time, all Piedmont Municipal Court dockets are cancelled. Cases that were scheduled for arraignment, hearing, and trial will be rescheduled.

“All in-person gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes, including but not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are limited to no more than ten participants until the expiration of this emergency declaration,” the order states.

Like communities across the state, all gyms and exercise facilities will remain closed to everyone except employees. Also, all restaurants with on-premises food may serve only take-out, delivery, or pre-packaged food.

Grocery stores, which are considered essential businesses, are ordered to enforce a limit on the number of customers inside at one time. They are limited to 10 customers at one time or 10 percent of the original permitted occupancy, whichever is greater.

City officials say the state of emergency will continue until 12:01 a.m. on May 31, unless it is terminated earlier by other proclamations.