Piedmont High School suspends softball workouts, activities due to possible exposure to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district has suspended softball workouts and activities for its high school after possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Piedmont school officials were notified that several softball players had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The exposure to an adult, a non-employee, did not take place at Piedmont Public Schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Piedmont High School softball workouts and activities have been suspended until July 28.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter