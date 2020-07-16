Piedmont High School suspends softball workouts, activities due to possible exposure to COVID-19

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district has suspended softball workouts and activities for its high school after possible exposure to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Piedmont school officials were notified that several softball players had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The exposure to an adult, a non-employee, did not take place at Piedmont Public Schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, all Piedmont High School softball workouts and activities have been suspended until July 28.

