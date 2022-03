CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Piedmont man died in a vehicle crash in Canadian County early Tuesday morning.

Louie Stratton, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Apache Street and Morgan Road, less than a mile north of Piedmont, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Stratton was driving a 2014 Toyota XB when he crashed at approximately 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, OHP officials said.

Information was not provided on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.