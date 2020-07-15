Piedmont man leads police on chase in UTV

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont police apprehended a 47-year-old male Tuesday evening after a 20 minute chase.

Canadian County Sheriff’s patrol supervisor Jason Glass said it started as a call to Piedmont police for a welfare check.

They came to a house in east Piedmont looking for a 47-year-old male. He wasn’t home. They came in contact with a woman searching for him, and eventually someone saw him at 248th and Mustang Road.

Police said they tried to stop him there, but he took off. The chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph. Glass said one deputy bottomed out his car when he hit a low spot in the road and disabled it. The chase lasted about 20 minutes until they reached the man’s home, where they apprehended him in his driveway. Glass said he was not under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

He was taken to the Canadian County Detention Center.

