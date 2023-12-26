PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Piedmont police officer remains hospitalized in critical condition following a motorcycle crash.

OHP says that on Thursday Officer Jeremy Furr was injured in a motorcycle crash in southeast Oklahoma. The accident happened near Hwy 271 & Wister, where he was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Arkansas.

Image courtesy KFOR

Police officials confirm Officer Jeremy is a Yukon native and remains in ICU with his family by his side.

Chief Shane Clark released a statement saying, in part, the incident occurred while the officer was visiting his family for Christmas holiday.

Chief Shayne Clark, Image courtesy KFOR

The collision has been reported by OHP as failure to yield from a stop sign. No further information is available at this time.