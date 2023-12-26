PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Piedmont police officer remains hospitalized in critical condition following a motorcycle crash.
OHP says that on Thursday Officer Jeremy Furr was injured in a motorcycle crash in southeast Oklahoma. The accident happened near Hwy 271 & Wister, where he was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Arkansas.
Police officials confirm Officer Jeremy is a Yukon native and remains in ICU with his family by his side.
Chief Shane Clark released a statement saying, in part, the incident occurred while the officer was visiting his family for Christmas holiday.
The collision has been reported by OHP as failure to yield from a stop sign. No further information is available at this time.