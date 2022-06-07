PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Piedmont Police Department is searching for an unknown attempted abductor, who allegedly tried to trick a freshman football player into getting in the his van.

“I’m so horrified,” said Susan Cosby, the victim’s mother. “I’ve hugged him a lot today. I told him ‘I’m just going to keep hugging you,’ because it’s terrifying.”

Cosby said the nightmare unfolded around 8 a.m. Monday, after Piedmont High School’s first day of Summer Pride, an athletic training event.

Cosby said there was miscommunication about where the “pick-up line” was for students. Cosby said while she was searching for the line, her son decided to walk home near Stout and Old Town.

“A guy in a white van, pulled up next to him and basically said, ‘Hey, your mom told me that I was supposed to come pick you up. She has decided to sleep in today, so come on and get in my van.’ And my son knew, and he said, ‘Nope. My mom would have told me.’”

When the 14-year-old turned to walk away, his mother said the teen heard a van door shut.

“[My son] saw him pull out a pocketknife and start coming around the van. And my son just took off and he started running,” said Cosby.

The teen made a break for it.

“He did exactly what he should have done instead of standing or trying to discuss it with the man or waiting to see what he did. And he took off running,” said Chief Singer.

After evading the suspect, the teen found his way home using off-road routes.

“He was screaming, ‘let me in, let me in let me in!’” Cosby said. “He kept saying, ‘Mom, I’m just shaking so much, and I’m really scared!’”

When Cosby finally got home after looking for her son in her car, the family called the Piedmont Police Department to describe the suspect.

“This man is described as an older man, bald on the top of the head with long side hair and a brown beard,” said Piedmont Police Chief Scott Singer.

Singer said officers are now beefing up patrol and looking for a white or gray passenger van with a ladder – something Cosby said one of her friends also saw Monday morning.

“She described it to me. I hadn’t even told her what it looked like and it was the same van, the same guy. So that part is really terrifying,” said Cosby.

Until the suspect is found, Cosby has a plea for parents.

“Talk to them. Make them aware. Teach them what to do. Give them a code word or whatever it takes to keep those kids safe,” said Cosby.