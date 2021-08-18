Piedmont Public Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff

Vaccines for children

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Piedmont Public Schools will offer a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, August 27th, at all three secondary school sites for students and staff interested in inoculation.

Students and staff ages 12 and up can sign up below at their designated school:

All paperwork must be submitted, and while parents are welcomed, they not required to attend.

Completed and signed forms can be scanned to covid19@piedmontschools.org or turned in at the school office.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

