PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A Piedmont resident’s photo will be displayed in New York City as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual presentation.

According to NDSS, Connor Phillips of Piedmont will be featured in the Big Apple on September 9 for the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The video showcases nearly 500 photos of kids, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.” said NDSS.

Phillips was chosen out of more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for pictures. His photo will be displayed on two JumboTrons in the heart of Times Square located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.

Connor Phillips. Image courtesy National Down Syndrome Society.

Phillips is pictured in his tuxedo riding in style to his Senior prom. NDSS says the photo is just one example of a person with Down syndrome being more alike than different from his peers. Phillips is also a 2023 graduate of Piedmont High School.

The video presentation will be followed by the New York Buddy Walk in Central Park. Buddy Walk events are held all over the country, as well as some international locations. For more information regarding the New York City Buddy Walk, please visit NDSS.org.

Officials say the video presentation will be livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.