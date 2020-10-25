Piedmont residents host holiday food drive

PIEDMONT, Oklahoma (KFOR) – Residents of Piedmont are coming together to collect food and donations for those in need in the community as the holiday season approaches.

Event organizers said the following in a release Friday:

“Piedmont parent and attorney Sarah Stewart, CEO of Solid Serenity Law Firm and residents Kasie Davis, Andrew Farnsworth, Jackie Geiger, Cyndy Hoenig, Stacy Karum, Lori Pedford, Amy Shirola, Jenn Robbins and Lindsay Wilson have joined forces to plan a Community Holiday Meal during the months of November and December to collect canned goods and cash, to provide holiday meals for those in need throughout the Piedmont community this year.”

The drive will last until December 15, 2020, and the committee will be accepting donations at F&M Bank located at 1216 Piedmont Rd. N. in Piedmont.

Among items being requested are instant mashed potatoes, instant gravy, canned cranberry sauce, canned green beans, canned mushroom soup, yams, dried fried onions, boxed stuffing mix, disposable roasting pans and other non-perishable food items.

The drive is also collecting cash donations, with a goal of $10,000, to buy additional food items not collected.

Those wishing to make financial donations should contact F&M Bank.

For more information, contact Sarah Stewart at Solid Serenity Law Offices at 405-548-5763.

