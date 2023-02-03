PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Imagine being one of just two high school athletes in Oklahoma and the only high school Native American across the country with a name, image, likeness deal. That’s the reality for one Piedmont softball player and she’s only a sophomore.

This story is only a snippet of 15-year-old Taybor Moss’s career, which has also already garnered major attention.

She’s become only the second prep player in Oklahoma, and the first Native American High School Athlete in the country to ink a name, image, likeness deal.

“I think it’s just amazing. I would never thought in a million years it would be happening and then here I am,” Moss said. “I can show that I’m Cherokee and I can do it to basically.”

NIL, as it’s called, allows amateur athletes, including high school students, to do endorsements and potentially earn money if they follow OSSAA guidelines.

“She’s phenomenal,” said her high school head softball coach, Keith Coleman. “I mean, she’s a kid who has every skill it takes to be really good in the sport.”

In Moss’s case, she’ll promote training bats from a company in California called ‘Moore Bats‘.

“I’m just going to post videos and show basically what it’s doing for my swing,” Moss said.

It all started when her parents went to a coaching convention in Texas. They found one of the training bats and wanted her to try it out. She said she loved it and her parents ended up meeting the owner of the company.

Not long after that, a deal was done. While Moss won’t get any money, the training equipment from the company is free. She uses the “nuke” bat for training and said it’s helped.

“My bat speed, my plate efficiency and my exit velocity has gone up by like five (mph) and quite a bit,” Moss said.

After a state championship run last year, one of Oklahoma’s top softball prospects can continue to capitalize both on and off the field.

“My plan is to play at the next level,” Moss said. “We’ll see how it is coming up.”

Coleman, her head coach at Piedmont, is also her travel softball team.

He said the projected 2025 graduate not only has the skillset needed to play at a high level, but she’s been a good leader for them as well.

Both of Moss’s parents coach her at Piedmont too.