NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Opponents of a controversial proposed turnpike expansion made their objections quite visible by staging an unusual demonstration in front of a country music superstar’s Norman home.

A crane hoisting a sign proclaiming “PIKE OFF OTA” was placed outside Toby Keith’s home Wednesday evening. A fundraiser for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s re-election was said to be taking place inside the home.

“We didn’t do this for Toby, we didn’t do this for Gov. Stitt. We did this for the people who are being threatened by this unnecessary turnpike. We just want them to know we’re fighting for you and hopefully we can make some moves,” said Whitney Mullica, PIKE OFF OTA Vice President.

PIKE OFF OTA wants to stop construction on at least two turnpikes planned in and around the Norman area.

Hundreds of homes are located along the proposed pathways.