OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One frustrated metro driver is dealing with PikePass problems, saying he keeps getting toll charges and penalties.

The problem? The car in question was totaled nearly three years ago!

Prince Wilson reached out to KFOR because he’s fed up, and wondered if this was happening to anyone else.

The story comes as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority considers a $9M+ project to go completely cashless along the Indian Nation Turnpike, according to a news release sent Monday to the station.

“I’ve currently got an $80 bill to pay that’s in collections with Pike Pass for a vehicle,” said Prince Wilson.

But it’s a vehicle Wilson says was totaled in an accident nearly three years ago; he’s got the original license plate and insurance documents to prove it.

“It rolled off a bridge and had probably three or four windows busted out. Every airbag deployed and probably had two wheels missing. There’s no way that could get fixed,” he added.

Every time he calls the agency, he says it takes customer service agents a long time to realize the car no longer exists, and he eventually gets a credit.

However, the man says the bills and balances for zooming through Oklahoma Turnpikes keep stacking up.

While a representative from OTA said they are looking into the problem, KFOR did not hear back by the 10 p.m. broadcast.

However, to get more context and clarity, we also asked the following questions:

What did the agency do to investigate Mr. Wilson’s claims of bad charges once they were reported?

How many passes were issued within the last year? FY 2022 or YTD 2023 – how many are currently in circulation?

How many customers reported erroneous charges?

Does the agency reimburse for erroneous charges?

As the Turnpike Authority makes moves to go completely cashless, Wilson said there’s a simple solution.

“Take this [plate] out of the system,” he said.

The Turnpike Authority did confirm that the agency often waives charges and late fees for customers with specific circumstances.

In a release on Monday, OTA said they plan to convert the final three turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024, including the Turner Turnpike, Indian Nation Turnpike and the Will Rogers Turnpike.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s monthly board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the R.A. Ward Transportation Building, 200 N.E. 21st St., Oklahoma City.