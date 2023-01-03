UPDATE@ 8:07pm: Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed the plane has been uprighted and removed from the runway at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on it’s roof.

The pilot landed at the C.E. Page Airport in NW OKC. Runway officials say the pilot was shaken up but is said to be okay. No injuries were reported.

The scene is still active and this is a developing story.

