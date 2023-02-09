PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an aircraft made an emergency landing in a field on Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a possible downed aircraft north of Sundance Airport.

When first responders reached the scene near N.W. 248 and Frisco, they initially reported smoke coming from the plane.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the scene and spotted the plane, which looked like it landed upright in a field.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the emergency landing.