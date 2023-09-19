OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Department of Transportation is weighing how Oklahomans should be taxed to pay for road and bridge repairs, through the “Fair Miles Oklahoma” pilot program.

While more Oklahomans purchase electric vehicles, the question becomes should you be taxed by the amount of gas you buy or by the number of miles you buy?

“It positions us to try and answer a $567 million question for our future,” said Representative Brian Hill, R-Mustang.

Rep. Hill helped write the HB 1712 back in 2021 that allowed the Fair Miles Oklahoma pilot program to form.

Right now, Oklahomans pay a $0.20/gallon gas tax to help pay for repairs to state roads. Rep. Hill said the average Oklahoman pays about $140 a year in those taxes.

However, as more people switch to fuel efficient cars, the money coming into the state goes down.

“By 2045, there’s going to be a 45% drop off. That accounts for about $250 million in revenue,” asked Rep, Hill.

Hill said less than 10% of cars on Oklahoma’s roads are electric. As that number grows, so do road repairs from the heavy EVs.

“More weight that you have on the road, the more damage it does to the streets,” said Rep. Hill.

During the pilot program, 440 Oklahoma volunteers, with cars from old gas guzzlers to new EVs, are submitting their mileage in different ways.

“They can just take a picture of their odometer every month,” said Bryce Boyer with ODOT. “A little plug in that plugs into their car and it automatically reports what they’re driving.”

They can also give ODOT permission to get the information straight from the vehicle’s manufacturer or through the Fair Miles app.

“We do have the manual reporting option because some people don’t want to take the pictures and some vehicles are too old,” said Boyer.

Boyer said participants receive a mock invoice and tell the department what does and does not work. ODOT said this will help give the state a good look at how many miles Oklahomans drive and how much it should cost.

If this goes through, what agency will handle the bureaucracy of the mileage from all the cars across the state? ODOT said it will be up to the legislature.

“It would most likely be able to be factored into one of the agencies in place,” said Biyer.

After December 31, the governor, House, and Senate will get a report to help them decide what’s next.

“We want to make sure that all Oklahomans are paying the same amount,” said Rep. Hill.

News 4 wanted to hear from Oklahomans with electric vehicles. However, after going to nine charging stations across the metro we were unable to find them.