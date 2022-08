SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the pilot of a small plane is recovering following a crash into an Oklahoma lake.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about a plane crashing into Keystone Lake.

Investigators say the pilot was admitted to the hospital in stable condition, and the passenger was treated and released for minor injuries.

Crews worked to pull the Boeing Stearman PT-17 Biplane out of the lake using lift bags and a wrecker cable.