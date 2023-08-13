A closer look at the plane that crashed off I-44. {KFOR}

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A small plane crashed near I-44 and Broadway Extension just after one p.m. Sunday that sent the pilot to the hospital in serious condition, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The victim’s name has not been released yet. Officials said that the pilot had to do an emergency landing and ended up hitting a power pole before crashing.

No vehicles were hit by the plane and officials will be off the roadway working the scene until it is cleared.

No other information has been released at this time. Officials said that the Federal Aviation Administration will soon be taking over the investigation.