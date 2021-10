OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma authorities say two people are safe Friday morning after engine trouble caused an emergency landing in an Oklahoma County field.

Officials were called to the field near SW 15th and Gregory around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells KFOR the pilot and student experienced engine trouble shortly after taking off and managed to set the plane down in a nearby field.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.