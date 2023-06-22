OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Americans continue to pay more at the grocery store, many families are trying to save where they can.

According to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly half of Americans say price increases have caused them to feel “very stressed” about their finances.

While everyone is being impacted by the rise in costs, some are feeling the impact more than others.

According to a new study by BluePrint and USA Today, Oklahomans are some of the most financially stressed residents in the country.

The study revealed that people in the southern United States experience the most severe financial pressure.

Residents in Mississippi felt the most financial pressure, with 57% of them saying they were very stressed by price increases.

Oklahoma tied for second place with Nevada and Alabama as 54% of residents said they felt very stressed by price increases.

States with the Most Financial Stress

Mississippi (57%) Nevada (54%) Alabama (54%) Oklahoma (54%) Louisiana (53%) Florida (52%) Georgia (51%) New Jersey (51%) New Mexico (50%) Texas (50%).

Residents in Vermont, Wisconsin, and Minnesota say they experienced the least amount of financial pressure.