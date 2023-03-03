OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Pink Parrot has surrendered its liquor license following a stabbing that landed eight people in the hospital Saturday.

According to court records, there was a brawl that broke out between two men at 1:26 a.m. on Saturday at the Pink Parrot Cantina.

The fight didn’t involve 18-year-old Brandon Lamont Johnson and yet he put himself right in the middle of it, documents show.

Brandon Johnson inside the Pink Parrot Friday night. Photo courtesy: OKCPD. Brandon Johnson inside the Pink Parrot Friday night. Photo courtesy: OKCPD.

Officials report Johnson sat near the fight in a booth.

“This suspect stands from his booth and begins walking toward the fight as numerous other bar guests get involved,” the report states.

Johnson then thrashes a knife around.

Court documents show Johnson then swung the knife at another male without justification and appeared to make contact.

Oklahoma City Police Detective D. Hanson noted Johnson struck a female once and a male several times.

One of the men was stabbed in the neck.

That victim was rushed into surgery in critical condition.

As of February 27, he was expected to survive as were the others involved.

A total of eight people were stabbed and one was in critical condition.

After reviewing surveillance video and the owner of Pink Parrot showing officers a screenshot containing several photos depicting Johnson’s face, Detective Hanson was able to identify the suspect in JailTracker.

A single result appeared with those images and it was for 18-year-old Brandon Lamont Johnson.

Two days later and after posting photos of Johnson inside the Pink Parrot to OKCPD’s social media, anonymous tips rolled in.

One of those tips provided Johnson’s then-current location and stated that a female was harboring him.

Johnson was then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on March 1.

Johnson faces two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and another count for Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Brandon Johnson. Photo courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Johnson has been adjudicated as a minor out of Oklahoma County for crimes of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with Intent and Possession of Drug Proceeds, Possession of CDS and Unlawful Carry.

He was also out on bond during Saturday’s stabbing for two pending cases:

Possession of CDS, Drug Proceeds

Possession of a Firearm after Adjudication

Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission officials say 18-year-old Johnson shouldn’t have even been inside the Pink Parrot as it’s only allowed for those 21+.

“We have the ability to file criminal charges and/or administrative charges. And in this particular case, we chose to go to the administrative process because that gives us the ability to revoke or suspend their license, which in turn does not allow them to operate as a business,” said the ABLE Commission Director, Brandon Clabes.

Clabes told KFOR the ABLE Commission did file four counts of allowing a person under the age of 21 on the premise where alcohol is being sold as well as one count of allowing fighting on the premise where alcohol is being sold.

“There probably were more that were there that were underage, but only four that we can actually prove at this point,” added Clabes.

Clabes said the ABLE Commission has had issues with Pink Parrot in the past, but nothing to this extent.

“We do have another case. I don’t want to go into details about that, but it’s not at this egregious level as far as violence. You know, we work a lot of cases like this. Ultimately the goal is to eliminate criminal behavior,” explained Clabes.

He said the owner of Pink Parrot, Richard Taylor is being “very cooperative.”

KFOR interviewed Clabes around 10:45 Friday morning.

Exactly one hour later, Clabes told News 4 in a text, “Pink Parrot license has been surrendered and revoked effective 11:45 today.”

News 4 reached out to Pink Parrot’s owner, Richard Taylor several times but never heard back.

KFOR dropped by the Pink Parrot Friday morning.

The Pink Parrot as of Friday morning. KFOR photo. A sign on Pink Parrot’s front door saying no one under the age of 21 is allowed inside. KFOR photo. The Pink Parrot as of Friday morning. KFOR photo.

People were seen leaving the back entrance of the bar to which they denied knowing Taylor.

The Pink Parrot signs are no longer posted outside the bar.

Johnson is still in jail as of Friday evening on a $500,000 bond.