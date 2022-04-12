STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond will be the commencement speaker at Oklahoma State University’s commencement next month.

Drummond, who is best known as the Pioneer Woman, which is also the title of her famed cooking show, will speak at the undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday, May 7 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“Oklahoma State is delighted to welcome Ree Drummond as our spring commencement speaker,” said Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU President. “She is an inspiration and an Oklahoma treasure for her down-to-earth approach to life and leadership. Her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity have opened Oklahoma’s prairies and way of life to the masses. I’m thrilled that our students get to hear from her as they embark on the beginning of their careers.”

Drummond, a native of Bartlesville, now calls Pawhuska home, where she lives with her family on their working cattle ranch. It is also where she films her Food Network show featuring her homestyle recipes.

After Drummond graduated from Bartlesville High School, she headed to the west coast, where she attended the University of Southern California. Following graduation, she remained in Los Angeles for a period of time before eventually returning to the Sooner State, where she met her husband, Ladd.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that life is definitely full of unexpected adventure,” said Drummond. “I’m so honored to celebrate this year’s OSU graduates, and to have the opportunity to encourage them to stay open to all that life has in store–both professionally and personally.”

No tickets are required to attend OSU’s commencement ceremonies. Doors on the east side of Gallagher-Iba Arena will open for guests one hour before the ceremony starts.