OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Police Department pioneer – one of its first female officers – has died at the age of 94.

Oklahoma City police announced Jean Latham’s death on social media Saturday morning, saying “We lost a legend this week.”

The post went on to describe Latham’s contribution to Oklahoma law enforcement and women’s history as one of OKCPD’s first commissioned female police officers.

Jean Latham, early years. Image from OKCPD.

Jean Latham, later years. Image from OKCPD.

Latham was hired in 1955. She and five fellow female pioneers were selected from over 200 applicants, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society webpage dedicated to the First Women of the OKCPD.

“Their individual standards, character and professionalism led the way for women to serve and contribute to the profession of law enforcement. As a direct result of their perseverance and dedication to law enforcement, today there are women serving at all levels of policing because of these pioneers,” the Historical Society says of OKCPD’s first female officers.

She served the department for almost 30 years.

Latham and her fellow pioneers were inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Museum and Hall of Fame in 2010.