GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleanup is underway after an oil spill around Garfield County Friday.

Josh Byrd provided KFOR with drone video and photos of the spill.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said the incident was reported around 8:30 Friday morning.

In an email to the station, a spokeman for the OCC said rain caused a storage facility to overflow, or produce enough pressure to cause an oil dike to “give way” at Nemaha Environmental Services in Kremlin, causing the pit oil to then overflow into Nine Mile Creek.

In several interviews with the station Friday, area farmers and landowers expressed concerns over contamination and welfare of livestock and wildlife.

The latest estimate for the length of the spill is 3 miles, according to an evening update from the OCC.

The substance that spilled from the holding facility was not 100 percent crude. It was basically the sludge that’s left over from the tanks that holds the material that is disposed of at the site. The material is called “tank bottoms” or “cuttings”. It does, of course, contain crude oil and well as other substances. It’s now thought that rain caused the storage facility to overflow, or produce enough pressure to cause the dike to give way. Acme Environmental has recovered about 70 barrels. The estimate of the total spill is now 500 barrels. Matt Skinner, Oklahoma Corporation Commission

The agency, along with investigators from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) were surveying the site of the spill Friday afternoon.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission said there’s no minimum allowed for a spill that goes into water; no matter how small it must be reported.

KFOR contacted the corporate office and the Chief Operating Officer for Nemaha Environmental Services Friday afternoon, but did not hear back.