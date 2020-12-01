Pittsburg Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing Savanna man

SAVANNA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Savanna man.

Oscar James Greene was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday at his residence in Savanna wearing a dark brown jacket, a hoodie and gloves.

Officials say Greene is a white male with grey hair and a short grey beard.

Greene drives a maroon 2006 Dodge Caravan with license plate ‘ELZ802.’

If you see Greene or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office immediately.