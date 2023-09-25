OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a sweet new job for young Oklahomans who face obstacles when entering the workforce.

Pivot, A Turning Point for Youth is launching a new program: Pivot Preserves, a trauma-informed job training program for youth facing workforce barriers like homelessness or lack of familial support.

“Whether young people are aging out of foster care or are not in a stable place to find and keep a steady job, Pivot is here to support them during this time of transition and to help them gain the experience they need to become self-reliant adults,” said Lydia Shelton, creator of Pivot Preserves. “From making jam, to jarring, to shipping and marketing, we are giving our young people tools for success through our small business.”

Through Pivot Preserves, young workers will have an opportunity to work on the Pivot campus making jams and jellies for six months, gaining essential job training in a safe environment.

Pivot staff say they have seen youth struggle to stay on their feet with their first job and wanted to find a way to help them make the transition.

“We are always looking for ways to break down barriers for the young people we serve,” said Jennifer Goodrich, President & CEO of Pivot. “When we saw the need, our partners stepped in to help make our dream a reality, especially United Way of Central Oklahoma’s Wayfinder grant, Bank of America, MetaFund and Oklahoma Development Finance Agency.”

Pivot Preserves officially launches Sept. 28. A launch party will be held that day from 4-8 p.m. at Roughtail Brewing Company, 320 West Memorial Road in Oklahoma City.

Learn more about the program and the products on the Pivot Preserves website.