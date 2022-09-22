OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are new details in a case that stunned the community eight years ago.

The case grabbed national headlines after 13 Oklahoma City women accused then- Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw of sexual attacks while on duty for the police department.

The women all claimed that Holtzclaw assaulted them while they were in custody or inside his police car.

In August 2014, the state charged Holtzclaw with 36 felony counts of rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure, and forcible oral sodomy.

In all, the jury heard 13 accusers’ stories of assault.

Throughout the trial, state prosecutors talked about skin cells found inside and outside Holtzclaw’s pants, around the zipper area.

As detectives spoke with various accusers in their investigation, they explained to the jury that they took DNA samples, trying to find a match to those skin cells.

Prosecutors said the match ultimately came from a then 17-year-old girl, who testified she was raped by the former officer outside her mother’s home.

Forensic analysts discussed how there was more DNA found near the zipper as well but not enough to find a second full match.

In 2015, a jury convicted Daniel of 18 felony charges involving eight of the 13 accusers. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison.

Holtzclaw has claimed he’s innocent all these years.

In 2016, the plaintiffs filed a civil lawsuit against Holtzclaw, the City of Oklahoma City, the police chief, and the detectives on their case.

The victims were seeking damages for their suffering.

As of this week, the only defendant left in the lawsuit was Holtzclaw.

On Wednesday night, KFOR learned that the lead attorney for the women is asking the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means the plaintiffs can never refile.

A federal judge will make a decision about that dismissal.

Holtzclaw says his legal team is prepared to use the evidence they have found to fight against his conviction in the case.

“My gratitude goes out to my legal team, supporters, and family for continuing to work long hours on my case. I know the sacrifices they make to be my voice and show the world how this case was crafted against me. Now we can take all the good evidence we gained in the civil case and get busy with post-conviction efforts. Fighting wrongful convictions is brutal. I hear about new supporters every week and am grateful for people with open minds who are willing to look at the facts of my case and the flawed investigation that stripped my freedom and put my family in a prison of their own. I still hope and believe that justice will prevail, and everyone involved in this long battle will be able to return to their normal lives,” Holtzclaw said in a statement from prison.