KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials are on the scene of a plane crash in Kingfisher County.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a plane crash in a field near County Rd. 790E and Big 4 Rd. in Kingfisher County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to KFOR that two people were killed in the crash.

It will be up to the Federal Aviation Administration to determine what caused the deadly crash.