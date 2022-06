A small plane made an emergency landing on the Cimarron Turnpike. Photo from Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A small plane made an emergency landing on a turnpike near Stillwater shortly before noon Saturday.

The plane landed on Cimarron Turnpike.

Trooper Eric Foster with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said there were no injuries.

Traffic was slowed as authorities worked to remove the plane, but all turnpike lanes are now clear.

This a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.