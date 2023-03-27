OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A small jet plane made an emergency landing at the Will Rogers World Airport on Monday.

According to officials, the plane was originally heading to Wiley Post Airport when the pilot reported problems with the plane’s landing gear.

The plane diverted to Will Rogers Airport in order to land in a safer environment where they are better equipped to handle situations like this, officials say.

As they jet plane traveled toward Will Rogers, the airport’s fire crew was already on scene. As the plane landed, smoke could be seen coming from its tires and pieces of the plane were flying off as its was trying to slow down.

Officials say the plane landed safely and there were no reported injuries.