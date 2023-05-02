OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Once school is out for the summer, many teenagers may start searching for things to do.

Planet Fitness says for the third year in a row, the gym is inviting high school students between 14-years-old and 19-years-old to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location.

The program is available from May 15 through August 31 as part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.

A national study commissioned by Planet Fitness found that 61 percent of American teens face mental health struggles and 93 percent appreciate how fitness can impact their lives.