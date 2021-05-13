Planned Oklahoma City EDM concert a no-go after nearby mental health facility raises concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just two weeks away from its scheduled date, an upcoming music festival failed to get a needed noise permit from the Oklahoma City City Manager’s Office after a behavioral health hospital raised a red flag.

The Subtronics: Oklahoma City Monster Energy Outbreak Tour 2021 show is scheduled for May 28 at a RedLands ball field near NW 122nd and Western.

The space is just behind Oakwood Springs, a behavioral health hospital serving patients who are working through mental health problems and addiction.

Some of the patients suffer from PTSD are leaving the staff concerned that the noise level alone from the upcoming concert can be triggering for some of the patients.

“What if it was your mom in the unit who couldn’t sleep, who was crying because they were upset, who got violent because they were re-traumatized by the loud noise,” said the hospital CEO Jayne Van Bramer.

The distance between Oakwood Springs and the concert location.

The headliner of the concert is a Philadelphia-based dub step artist.

The music is loud and has a heavy beat, as well as some lyrics the Oakwood Springs leaders want to protect their patients from. Specifically lyrics like, “We all gotta die sometime.”

“So having lyrics like that blasting into our courtyards, our sleeping area, it’s just horrible,” Van Bramer said. “It just is not acceptable. It will cause harm.”

On Thursday, Oklahoma City officials denied a noise permit for the promoter, Relentless Beats. If the show goes on anyway, they could be cited by the city.

KFOR is still waiting for a response from Relentless Beats to find out whether they plan to appeal the decision. City officials said they can still remain in discussions with the city about possible solutions, like building a wall or decreasing the size of the event. An Oklahoma City spokesperson said the permit denial can still be reversed.

But Van Bramer said she hopes it does not happen near the hospital.

“I continue to be wary and fearful,” Van Bramer said. “We need to be protective of our vulnerable Oklahomans who seek service here.”