Planned Parenthood launches new telehealth program to connect patients with providers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Planned Parenthood Great Plains has launched a new telehealth program in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program allows patients to access affordable health care services by phone and/or through a private and secure video conferencing platform that connects patients with providers.

“Planned Parenthood Great Plains is here with you — wherever you are. We are proud to use technology and innovation to reach people with the health care and information they need, when they need it. In these uncertain times, we’re committed to connecting patients to care — no matter what,” said Brie Anderson, vice president of health services.

Through the program, patients can assess services with fewer visits or without needing to visit a health center.

Officials with PPGP say they will continue to answer patient questions, manage prescriptions, and help address patient sexual and reproductive health care needs, remotely.

STI screening and treatment, gender-affirming care, birth control, PEP and PReP, and emergency contraceptive are currently available through the new program, and PPGP is planning to expand services in the future.

“We know that your sexual and reproductive health care can’t wait. As we weather this challenging time together, we don’t want you to worry about your birth control or accessing STI tests and cancer screenings,” said Anderson. “Planned Parenthood Great Plains is doing everything we can to make your life easier and get you the information and care you need in timely and personalized ways. Whether we provide services in person, online, or by phone — we’re here with you.”

For more information about connecting to PPGP through telehealth, please visit this website, or call 1-800-230-PLAN to make an appointment.