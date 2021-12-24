Planning to quit tobacco in the new year? Helpline provides free help to Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new year is just around the corner, which means that it is the perfect time to kick old habits and create new ones.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can help those who are thinking about quitting tobacco for good.

“The New Year is a time of new beginnings. Quitting tobacco is the most impactful thing people can do to see immediate improvements in their health in the new year,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Within 20 minutes of quitting, your body will start repairing itself from the harmful effects of tobacco. You’ll have more energy, greater lung capacity and extra money in your pocket.”

Organizers say the helpline can more than double the likelihood of success.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, programs like the helpline increase a tobacco user’s chances of success by 60%.

Oklahomans can take advantage of phone coaching, web coaching, motivational texts, email support, and free patches, gum or lozenges.

“With so many free resources available, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has support to offer all Oklahomans, no matter where they are in their own quit journey or the journey of a loved one,” said Jon Hart, Ph.D., Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline director. “This New Year, consider reaching out to the Helpline and making 2022 the start of a healthier life.”

Tobacco users are encouraged to take the Helpline’s Readiness Quiz to help them decide which quitting services would be right for them.

For teens who may already be addicted to nicotine, TSET recently launched My Life, My Quit to provide quit services to Oklahomans ages 13-17. My Life, My Quit is a text-based service to help youth quit tobacco, including vaping. To sign up for services, simply text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com.

Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans.