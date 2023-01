OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Details are moving forward with the plans to build the new Oklahoma County Jail.

County leaders have now begun the process to acquire land. It is expected that the facility will need 40 to 80 acres. If you or someone you know are wishing to donate or sale land sealed bid proposals are being accepted on March 6th.

County officials say the new jail is estimated to cost 300 million dollars.