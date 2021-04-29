Plans for state to use out-of-state company for seed-to-sale medical marijuana tracking put on hold due to lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An emergency hearing was held Thursday on the class action lawsuit against the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“But we don’t need overregulation. Metrc is a precursor to over regulation, over taxation and for corporations to come in here and kill small business,” said Brandon Rust, owner of Bokashi Earthworks.

Less than two weeks ago, the lawsuit was filed with the goal to stop the implementation of a seed-to-sale tracking program from Metrc, an out-of-state company.

Metrc was supposed to begin implementation over the coming weekend.

“We signed an order today that restrains the state of Oklahoma from currently implementing Metrc,” said Ronald Durbin, attorney behind lawsuit.

Durbin is the attorney representing approximately 10,000 licensed cannabis businesses across Oklahoma. He says the implementation of Metrc would create a monopoly and that company would earn over $12 million in the first year alone.

“It was our position when we filed the lawsuit that they violated the Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act, by not properly adopting, putting up for public comment and getting the governor’s signature on regulation,” Durbin said.

Durbin telling News 4 many businesses already do their own seed-to-sale tracking and this new plan will be costly.

“We don’t have an issue with the seed-to-sale tracking program. We have an issue with the manner in which the state has adopted this one,” Durbin said.

“We have some things we need to fix but we don’t need these out of state companies to come in to tell us how we need to do our seed-to-sale, how we need to track,” said John Koumbis, owner of JKJ Processing.

Durbin says another hearing has been set for June 29th – 60 days from now.

News 4 asked OMMA for its side of the story but were told they can’t comment on pending litigation. We also contacted the State Department of Health but have yet to hear back.